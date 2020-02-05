Pine Belt chef shares another heart-healthy meal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We continue our recognizing of Women’s Heart Health Week with another heart-healthy meal from Pine Belt Chef Katie Dixon.
This time, Dixon shared her take on a shrimp and linguine with a twist.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 lb. peeled, de veined large shrimp
- 4 cloves garlic, grated or garlic powder to taste
- 2 tbsp. olive oil Kosher salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp. lemon zest
- 2 tbsp. lemon juice (from 1 to 2 large lemons)
- 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1/2 c. dry white wine
- 12 oz. zucchini (about 3), spiraled on the thickest setting
- 12 oz. of carrot (about 3), spiraled on the thickest setting
- 1/4 c. flat-leaf parsley, chopped
DIRECTIONS:
In a large bowl, toss shrimp, garlic, olive oil, 1/4 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper. Let it sit at least 5 minutes.
Heat a large skillet on medium. Add shrimp mixture and cook until just barely opaque throughout, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, leaving any oil in the skillet.
Add lemon zest and pepper flakes and cook, stirring for 30 seconds. Add wine, scraping up any browned bits, then reduce by half.
Stir in lemon juice, then add zucchini and carrot noodles and simmer 2 minutes.
Return shrimp to the skillet along with zoodles and toss to combine, adding some water if mixture seems dry.
Sprinkle with parsley.
