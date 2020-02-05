No. 11 Jones outlasts Hinds, 70-60

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore guard Jatyjia Jones had 15 points and 14 rebounds, while sophomore guard Keyara Jones added 14 points as No. 11 Jones College rode a fourth-quarter cushion to a 70-60 victory.
The Lady Bobcats (15-2, 9-0 South Division) won their ninth consecutive game, though the Lady Bulldogs (2-9, 0-9) declined to make the evening easy.
Jones slowly pulled away from Hinds, finally building a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bobcats had five players finish in double-figure scoring, including sophomore forward LaMiracle Sims with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Sophomore guard Chyna Allen finished 10 points, six assists and three steals and sophomore forward Daja Woodard with 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
Hinds got a game-high 20 points from freshman guard McKinley Ware, who went 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Ware also had five rebounds and five assists.
Freshman forward Amaz Carmichael added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and two blocked shots.
Freshman guard Corianna Wheatley finished with 12 points and four rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.
Jones will visit Poplarville Thursday to take on Pearl River Community College at 5:30 p.m.
