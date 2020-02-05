2nd half propels Hinds past Jones, 76-66

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Freshman guard Jordan Johnson scored a game-high 19 points and Hinds Community College shot 69.2 percent in the second half as the Bulldogs surprised Jones College 76-66 at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
The teams were tied at halftime, but while Hinds got red-hot from the floor, the Bobcats’ shooting woes continued into the second half. Jones managed to make just 36.6 percent of its shots, including 22.7 percent from 3-point range.
Jones (13-4, 5-4 South Division) saw a three-game winning streak snapped. Hinds (10-6, 5-4) stopped a two-game losing streak.
In addition to being the game’s lead scorer, Johnson had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Hinds sophomore forward Dontrell McQuarter added 18 points, two assists and two blocked shots, while sophomore guard Peyton Taylor finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Freshman forward John Rawls led Jones with 17 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard SharDarrion Allen collected a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Kenneth Rogers scored 15 points and sophomore forward Kevin Charles had nine points and six rebounds.
Jones will travel to Poplarville Thursday to meet Pearl River Community College at 7:30 p.m.-
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.