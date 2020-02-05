National Signing Day 2020: Pine Belt athletes make their decisions

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Its National Signing Day and the Pine Belt is ready to see some high school athletes take their talents to the next level.
Our sports and digital team will keep you updated on the different signings that are taking place across our viewing area.
Listed below are the signings that have happened so far:
- Jakorian Newsome – Petal LB: University of Louisiana – Monroe
- Londarius McRunnels – West Jones LB: East Mississippi CC
- Detorurean “Scooter” Crosby – West Jones DE: East Mississippi CC
- Lyric Hall – Jefferson Davis Co. QB/DB: Southwest CC
- Deandre Short – Jefferson Davis Co. ATH/DB: East Central CC
- Markis Middleton – Jefferson Davis Co. RB/LB: Southwest CC
- Michael Carraway – Jefferson Davis Co. WR/DB: Southwest CC
- Keyser Booth – Jefferson Davis Co. ATH/DB: East Central CC
- Katie Beth Sumrall, Soccer – West Jones: Southwest CC
- Luis Ramirez, Soccer – West Jones: Southwest CC
- Kelton Keene, Soccer – West Jones: Jones College
- Roland O’Banner – Lumberton WR/CB: Belhaven University
- John Dossett – Mt. Olive: Belhaven
- Mattie Hodge, Softball – West Jones: East Central CC
- Trenton Jackson – Hattiesburg: Kennesaw State Universtiy
- Javarian Jenkins – Oak Grove LB: ULM
- Brikayla Gray, Basketball – West Jones: University of Southern Miss
- Jaylen Knight – Oak Grove CB/FS: Hinds CC
- Jason Thompson – Collins DE/OLB: Jones College
- Joey Griffith – Oak Grove DT/MLB: Pearl River CC
- Keno Shelby – Laurel DB: EMCC
- Khylin Dixon – Laurel MLB/OLB: PRCC
- Fernando Frazier – Laurel DB: Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
- Hunter Lee – Taylorsville: Southwest CC
- Jabez Griffin – Taylorsville: Southwest CC
- Quadarious Rhodes - Tayolrsville: Holmes Community College
- Chanton McCray – Taylorsville: PRCC
- Ty Boyland – Taylorsville: JC
- Zarian McGill – Taylorsville: JC
- Tavion Smith - Oak Grove WR: PRCC
- Xavier Holder - Lumberton OLB/FB: MGCCC
- Austin Swartz - Purvis G/DT: PRCC
