MSDH warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at Laurel restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Customers who dined at a Laurel restaurant in late January may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
State health officials said an employee who worked at the Huddle House restaurant on Chantilly Street has been diagnosed with the infection.
MSDH officials said anyone who ate at the restaurant from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29 may have been exposed to the highly contagious liver disease and are encouraged to get a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not received one in the past.
"It is unlikely that hepatitis A was transmitted to any customers from this particular case, but as a precaution, we do recommend the hep A vaccine for anyone who ate at the Huddle House from January 26 through January 29 if they have not already been vaccinated," said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. "The management and staff of this restaurant are fully cooperating with our investigation in order to prevent illnesses as a result of this exposure."
Free vaccinations will be available at the Jones County Health Department on Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The health department is located at 5168 Old Highway 11 in Ellisville.
MSDH continues to monitor an ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in Mississippi and surrounding states. For more information on the disease, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
