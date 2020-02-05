Mississippi congressman one of 10 House Democrats to skip State of the Union Address

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson says he will not be attending President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address.
“I’m not interested in listening to this impeached President lie. Therefore, I will not be attending the #SOTU2020 tonight,” Thompson wrote in a tweet Tuesday.
He is one of at least 10 House Democrats who will be boycotting the Address Tuesday night, reports The Hill.
Others include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Maxine Waters of California.
Thompson, who represents Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district and is Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, has been an outspoken critic of the president.
In 2019, he called President Trump “an embarrassment” and a “racist bigot” and said that Trump’s words were “meaningless” after shootings in Texas and Ohio.
The State of the Union is scheduled to air Tuesday evening at 8 p.m.
