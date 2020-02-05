Miss. adjutant general gives keynote speech at annual Laurel DAR luncheon

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Mississippi National Guard was in Laurel Tuesday to speak to a patriotic organization.
Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general, was keynote speaker for an annual national defense luncheon, hosted at the Laurel Country Club by the Nahoula Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Boyles said some improvements are coming to National Guard armories in Laurel and Hattiesburg.
He said federal and state money is being used to make those improvements.
“We’re using that money to expand fence lines, improve parking and if you’re in Hattiesburg or Laurel, you’ll start seeing that activity over the next six months,” said Boyles.
Boyles also spoke about current National Guard deployments overseas and ongoing training activities at Camp Shelby.
He was also recently reappointed as adjutant general by Governor Tate Reeves.
