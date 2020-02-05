Justice Department launches investigation into four Mississippi prisons

WASHINGTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division has launched an investigation into conditions at four Mississippi prisons.
The DOJ announced Wednesday an investigation into the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Southern Mississippi Correctional Institute, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.
According to a DOJ news release, the investigation will focus on if the Mississippi Department of Corrections adequately protected prisoners from physical harm and whether there is adequate suicide prevention, including mental health care and appropriate use of isolation, at Parchman.
The investigation comes after more than a dozen recent deaths at Mississippi prisons, including deaths attributed to gang violence as well as suicide. Lawsuits have been filed against MDOC over conditions at the prisons and many have called for reform at state facilities.
The DOJ said no conclusions have been reached regarding allegations.
Governor Tate Reeves has addressed the issues at state prisons and said the state is taking steps to improve conditions.
Attorney General Lynn Fitch released the following statement:
The investigation will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, which grants the DOJ authority to investigate potential violations of prisoners’ constitutional rights that result from a “pattern or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of such rights.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern and Southern Districts of Mississippi will assist in the investigation.
If violations are found, settlements could lead to reforms at the state facilities.
Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the DOJ at 1-833-591-0288 or by email at Community.MSDoc@usdoj.gov.
