Jones Co. school bus involved in collision with SUV Wednesday morning

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday morning.
The accident happened at the intersection of State Route 29 and Ovett Petal Road in Laurel around 6:30 a.m.
According to the Ovett Volunteer Fire Department, the school bus collided with a SUV, and after speaking with Mississippi Highway Patrol’s public information officer Travis Luck, the SUV was attempting to cross State Route 29 when the collision happened.
Four students were picked up by their parents once they arrived to the scene of the accident.
The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries, but no one on the school but was injured.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.