Free expungement clinic to be held in Hattiesburg on Feb. 20

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A free expungement clinic will be held in Hattiesburg on Thursday, Feb. 20, to help low-income Forrest County residents clear their record.
The clinic will be hosted by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project, the South Central Mississippi Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division of the Mississippi Bar and Christian Services. It will be held at Christian Services at 301 E. 2nd Street in Hattiesburg.
You must bring the following documentation:
- Your driver’s license or state issued ID.
- A copy of your abstract (obtained from municipal/justice court in the city where the charges were received) or sentencing order (obtained from Circuit Court in the county where the charges were received) and copies of any and all documents related to the incident you wished to be expunged.
- Records of any previous expungements.
- Proof that the terms of sentence have been complied with/completed (obtain abstract from court or certificate showing that you have completed terms of probation).
The clinic is open to people with misdemeanor and felony charges, though you should not have any new or pending charges. The clinic is free, but the individual is responsible for court filing fees and will represent themselves in court.
For more information, call 601-882-5001 or visit mvlp.net.
