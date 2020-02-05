Forrest County man’s aggravated stalking conviction upheld

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and sentence of a 60-year-old Forrest County man convicted of aggravated stalking.
A Forrest County jury convicted Robert McGilvary of aggravated assault on May 10, 2018, and he was sentenced to five years in prison.
McGilvary was indicted for aggravated stalking in September 2017 after being accused of leaving a note on a Petal woman’s car in 2015. According to court documents, McGilvary had repeatedly harassed her in the past and been convicted of three counts of stalking in 2011.
Since 2008, McGilvary had repeatedly visited and called the woman’s place of employment, followed her and contacted her family members, according to the court’s decision. The woman was forced to change her phone number three times in the span of seven years.
On one occasion, McGilvary showed up to her work after previously being banned. He was arrested and police found duct tape, money, knives, guns and ammunition in his car.
In April 2011, McGilvary was sentenced to six months in prison for stalking incidents from April 2009, May 2010 and November 2010. According to court documents, he made no attempt to contact her until the 2015 incident.
McGilvary argued in his appeal that the indictment was defective and challenged the Forrest County Circuit Court’s jury instructions issued during the trial. He also argued that there was insufficient evidence for his aggravated stalking conviction.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals found no error in the circuit court’s conduct and affirmed the sentence and conviction.
McGilvary’s tentative release date is Dec. 29, 2021, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.