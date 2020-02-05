First Alert: Stormy day ahead for the Pine Belt

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms firing up this morning into this afternoon.
There is the chance for severe weather between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. The main concern is for heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and small hail. While a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, tornadoes are not the main concern. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain will linger overnight with lows in the upper 50s.
Rain will linger into your day on Thursday as it will be much cooler as highs only reach the mid 50s.
The sun will return on Friday with highs near 60.
This weekend will be nice with highs in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible on Saturday.
Next week is looking warm and rainy as several system pass through the area all week long.
