First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for parts of Mississippi

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight our area with a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday. Across parts of central and northern Mississippi to our north, the SPC has increased the risk to an enhanced risk.
For our area, that is a two out of five on the one-to-five scale where five is the highest risk. To the north, they are a three out of five.
As the system moves through today, it will open the door for showers and storms to develop by afternoon. The threat for storms and severe weather will linger into the late evening hours.
Already, a cluster of storms, we have referred to it as “The Blob,” has formed near the coast. That may help to lower the threat for severe weather in our area, but it will need to be monitored closely during the next few hours to see just how much it impacts our local weather.
What to expect:
The first batch of storms will move through the area between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Not everyone will see storms at this time. These will be part of an isolated cluster of storms that will move through ahead of the front.
Later in the evening, the second set of storms will move through. This batch will be in the form of a broken line of storms. At this point, pretty much everyone will have a chance to see rain and storms.
In this type of setup, not everyone will see severe weather. Nearly everyone will see at least a strong thunderstorm with heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph and the potential for some small hail between the two batches of storms that move through.
Threats:
The first batch of storms this afternoon may feature heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail. The tornado threat should remain lower for the earlier storms.
As the storms move through this evening and late tonight, the main concern is for heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. There is also a concern for a tornado or two. Thankfully, given the environment, the potential threat for stronger than EF-2 tornadoes is low.
Timing:
Storms may begin as early as 3 p.m. on Wednesday and linger around as late as 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
Unknowns:
How much “The Blob” will impact the chance for storms in our area. Usually, when storms form to the south like this, it slows the movement of low-level heat and moisture into our area and really slows down storm development. We will have to see if that happens this time, too.
More Info
For more scientific information on this and other forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your severe weather plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you should leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.
