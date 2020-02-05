Chef Katie Dixon shares heart healthy meal

By Jeffrey Morgan | February 4, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 6:28 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chef Katie Dixon has a heart healthy meal for people conscious about how their diet effects their heart.

She showed us how to a make a quick, easy meal that is good and good for you.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • 4 oz. shiitake mushrooms, caps sliced or mixture of mushrooms
  • 1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil
  • 6 oz. kale, leaves thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, pressed or garlic powder to taste
  • 4 c. cooked quinoa
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 tbsp. Coconut amino or tamari sauce
  • 1 tsp. sriracha

DIRECTIONS:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Add mushrooms and cook, tossing occasionally, until golden brown for 3 to 4 minutes. Then, transfer to a plate.

Add sesame oil to the same skillet, then add kale and cook, tossing, for 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Add quinoa and cook, tossing occasionally, until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Push quinoa to sides of the pan, pour eggs into open space, and cook, stirring often, until eggs are almost set. Then fold in quinoa and cook 1 minute more. Toss with coconut amino, sriracha, and mushrooms.

