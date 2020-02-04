Teens charged with capital murder face additional charges in separate shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teens charged with capital murder in the Jan. 12 shooting death of 25-year-old Jamar Quadracus “Drake” Edwards have been charged in connection to another Hattiesburg shooting that happened earlier that day.
A 16-year-old male and 15-year-old female were arrested in Gulfport on Jan. 17 and charged in Edwards’ death.
On Tuesday, the Hattiesburg Police Department charged both teens with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony in an earlier shooting that injured a man.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said the charges are in connection to a shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Corinne Street around 1 a.m. on Jan. 12. Kendrick McDuffie, 18, was charged on Jan. 30 with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony in the same shooting.
Later on Jan. 12, around 6:15 p.m., Edwards was fatally shot in the same block of Corinne Street. The 16-year-old from Hattiesburg, the 15-year-old from Gulfport and 17-year-old Darrell Smith are charged with capital murder in his death. All three are being charged as adults.
The identities of the 16-year-old and the 15-year-old have not been released.
