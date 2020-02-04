Police: Victim shot and killed by officer after driving towards him

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department confirmed that the victim in the Gulfport officer-involved shooting drove towards the officer, causing him to discharge his weapon. This fired shot killed the victim in his vehicle at the scene.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of 25th Street early Saturday. Police then responded after receiving multiple 911 phone calls from that residence.
While the responding officer was headed to the residence on foot, a vehicle drove towards the officer. The officer fired his gun, killing 53-year-old Leonard Parker Jr. of Covington, Georgia. He was the sole shooting victim.
Leonard Parker Jr.'s body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy to be conducted Monday, according to Switzer.
The officer who was involved in the shooting has been placed on non-enforcement duties.
The investigation will continue in the hands of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Biloxi Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.