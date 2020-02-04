Pine Belt high school basketball players selected for All-Star games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt basketball will be on display as many high school basketball players from around the area have been selected to be a part of this year’s Mississippi Association of Coaches’ Mississippi/Alabama and the Mississippi North/South All-Star basketball games.
Two boys’ and one girls’ basketball players will be participating in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Games on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton.
Cameron Brown from Hattiesburg High School and Treylan Smith from Petal High School will be on Mississippi’s boys’ roster, along with Hattiesburg High School head coach Ernie Watson, who will serve as the administrative coach for the team.
West Jones girls’ basketball player Brikayla Gray will represent her school on Mississippi’s girls’ roster for their game.
The girls’ game will tip-off at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game tips at 7 p.m.
The North/South All-Star Basketball Games, which is sponsored by Mississippi Sports Medicine, will include two boys’ and two girls’ games as the teams are put together by which division their schools are a part of in the state.
The games will take place at the A.E. Wood Coliseum, as well, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Six 1A/2A /3A and two 4A/5A/6A boys’ players in the Pine Belt have been selected to the South rosters for their games.
The 1A/2A/3A boys’ game will tip-off at 4:30 p.m. Here are Pine Belt boys’ players in the 1A/2A/3A game:
- Omarion Bridges – Stringer
- Tynerious Daniels – Jefferson Davis County
- Donavon Parker – Heidelberg
- Leon Watson – Seminary
- Joe Holloway – North Forrest
- Caleb Rawls – East Marion
The 4A/5A/6A boys’ game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Here are the Pine Belt boys’ players in the 4A/5A/6A game:
- Jay Bridges – Oak Grove
- Dylan Brumfield – Oak Grove
Four 1A/2A/3A and three 4A/5A/6A girls’ players were chosen to be on each of the South rosters for the girls’ all-star games.
The 1A/2A/3A girls’ game will tip at 3 p.m. Here are the Pine Belt girls’ players in the 1A/2A/3A game:
- ZyKerria Herrion – Jefferson Davis County
- Christina James – Jefferson Davis County
- Shoquoda Joshua – Heidelberg
- Abreona Shoto – Tylertown
The 4A/5A/6A girls’ game will tip-off at 6 p.m. Here are the Pine Belt girls’ players in the 4A/5A/6A game:
- Jamia Chambers – Wayne County
- Zoey Cooley – Laurel
- Mackenzie Thomas – Petal
The price of admission for both the MS/AL and North/South games will be $10 and MAC Cards will be accepted.
For more information, you can contact the MAC at (601) 924-3020, or visit here.
