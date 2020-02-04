MSU announces coaching staff for the Mike Leach era

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State University’s new head football coach Mike Leach has put together his coaching staff, which was announced Tuesday.
The two-time National Coach of the Year will also be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach along with having head coaching duties.
The offensive staff includes:
- Eric Mele – Running Backs: Mele is joining Leach as the running backs coach for MSU. He previously had the same position at Washington State University where Leach was the head coach before joining the Bulldogs this offseason.
- Mason Miller – Offensive Line: Miller was the offensive line coach for two seasons at Washington State alongside Leach and will be following him to Starkville. Miller is very familiar to the Air Raid system Leach coaches.
- Dave Nichol – Inside Receivers: After serving four seasons under Leach at Washington State, Nichol will join Leach in Starkville as the inside receivers coach. Nichol once was the offensive coordinator for Texas Tech University when Leach was the head coach from 2003-05.
- Steve Spurrier Jr. - Outside Receivers: The son of Southeastern Conference coaching legend Steve Spurrier Sr., Spurrier Jr. makes his return to the SEC with Leach after coaching alongside him for two seasons at Washington State.
Former San Diego State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zach Arnett was announced as a new member of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff with the same position on Jan. 22.
Along with Arnett, the rest of the defensive staff includes:
- Tony Hughes – Assistant Head Coach/Nickelbacks: Hughes will take a small position change as he was the tight ends coach last season. He has been the assistant head coach for the Bulldogs since he returned for a second stint back in 2018.
- Matt Brock – Special Teams/Outside Linebackers: Brock recently finished his second season with Leach at Washington State in the same position he will have in Starkville.
- Darcel McBath – Cornerbacks: Along with spending three season with Leach at Washington State as cornerbacks coach, McBath played under Leach at Texas Tech from 2004-08.
- Jeff Phelps – Defensive Line: Phelps joins the Bulldogs after coaching under Leach at Washington State for the past three seasons as the defensive line coach. Phelps is no stranger to the Starkville area as his mother grew up less than 30 minutes away in West Point.
- Jason Washington – Safeties: Washington comes to the Bulldogs after coaching three seasons on Tom Herman’s staff at the University of Texas.
