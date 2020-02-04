MDOT audit suggests ways to streamline agency’s billion dollar budget

"The auditor’s office brought in national experts who had done studies on departments of transportation around the country for this project. Working with those experts, we found MDOT is meeting many industry standards and best practices. But in any agency with a billion dollar budget, there will be ways to save money," said White. "My hope is that the new MDOT leadership will be able to use this report to make MDOT as efficient as it can be for the taxpayers. The quality of our roads and bridges is important to Mississippi families, so we need to maximize the impact of every dollar we spend."