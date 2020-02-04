JC wins 4-of-5 to open softball season

From Jones College Sports Information
HENDERSON, Nevada (WDAM) – The fourth-ranked Jones College softball team pounded out four wins in five games at the season-opening at the CSN Kickoff Classic.
Eight Bobcats combined for 13 home runs over the two-day tournament as JC hit .364 as a team.
Lauren Stringer, Sterling James and McKenna Polk all picked up pitching victories.
Stringer and Calee Nations combined on a five-inning no-hitter as the Bobcats opened the tournament Friday firing on all cylinders.
Tyesha Cole and Kristian Edwards opened the season with back-to-back home runs. Kaya Collins went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead a 14-hit attack.
Chantel Schurr hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in her first career at-bat.
Ten Bobcats combined for 14 hits, with Edwards going 4-for-4 and Collins adding four RBIs in Friday’s second game.
Polk went all five innings, allowing just three hits.
Facing the tournament hosts to open Saturday’s competition, Jones jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings.
James tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and two runs, while Polk came on in the fifth to earn her first save.
Polk entered with the bases loaded and the tying run on deck before getting a groundout to end the threat. Meagan Wynne and Paris Humphrey picked up their first career hits in the victory.
Phoenix used a four-run third inning to take the lead and never looked back.
Maycee Knight’s walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Bobcats a win the tournament finale.
Collins had preserved a 2-2 tie in the top half of the inning when she cut down the potential, game-winning run at home plate trying to score on a flyout.
That set the stage for Knight’s line drive that cleared the wall in left-center field.
Snow had tied the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning on Katie Tanner's RBI-double to force extra innings.
The Bobcats will take a two-week break from competition and return to action Feb. 14-15 at the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.