Hattiesburg man charged with burglary
Officers arrested Chris Bridges after responding to a burglary at a home on South 10th Avenue. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
February 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 6:32 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man accused of breaking into a home Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 400 block of South 10th Avenue around 11 a.m. and found a man inside the home, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Chris Bridges, was taken into custody and charged with one county of residential burglary.

Bridges was booked in the Forrest County Jail.

