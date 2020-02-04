Hattiesburg man charged with burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man accused of breaking into a home Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 400 block of South 10th Avenue around 11 a.m. and found a man inside the home, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
The man, identified as 37-year-old Chris Bridges, was taken into custody and charged with one county of residential burglary.
Bridges was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
