Guide to heart healthy workouts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week kicks off Hearth Health Week at WDAM. We looked into a few workouts you can do in your own home that can strengthen your heart muscles and prevent heart disease.
Our first workout of the week is body weight squats.
“You really just need to focus on your body weight and strengthen your muscles through your own body weight and your own resistance that it gives you," said Mary Jo, personal trainer.
The workouts are for beginners and can be done at home or in the gym.
“Body weight squats will keep your heart rate up and they will constantly help with you balance, your thighs, your glutes and legs. It’s the biggest muscle in your body, so when you’re working legs, you’re working very hard,” said Mary Jo.
Other target workouts this week will be resistance band training and body planks.
