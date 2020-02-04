First Alert: Cloudy and warm day ahead

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers this afternoon as highs will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid 60s with overnight lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will feature the best chance for rain during the week. There will also be a chance for storms as the highs will be in the low 70s as thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. There is a chance for a severe storm or two as the rain moves through. The main concerns are for heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and some small hail. While a tornado can’t be ruled out, that isn’t the main concern. The chance for rain is 80 percent.
Rain will linger into your day on Thursday, and it will also be much cooler as highs only reach the upper 50s.
The sun will return on Friday with highs near 60.
This weekend will be nice with highs in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible on Saturday.
