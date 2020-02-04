First Alert: Cloudy and warm day ahead

Wednesday will feature the best chance for rain during the week. There will also be a chance for storms as the highs will be in the low 70s as thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. There is a chance for a severe storm or two as the rain moves through. The main concerns are for heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and some small hail. While a tornado can’t be ruled out, that isn’t the main concern. The chance for rain is 80 percent.