FCAHS teachers experience Marine Corps boot camp

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WDAM) - Last week, history teachers Denver Taylor and Stephen Miller from Forest County Agricultural High School traveled to Parris Island, S.C. to get an inside look at what Marine boot camp is really like.
The Marine Educators Workshop invites teachers and administrators from all over the country to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island to see what recruits go through during the 13 week training.
The goal is for educators to help guide their own students who might want to pursue the military as a career choice.
Early Wednesday morning, more than 80 educators stepped on the famous yellow footprints and through the hatches of Marine Corps boot camp.
“I set my feet in the yellow feet and thought this is the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Miller said. “Through the whole thing, you know, OK, this is completely for real.”
The educators were able to visit different recruit training areas, including the pit, pool and gun range. They were also able to see the Marine Corp Band perform.
Both Miller and Taylor said they are eager to accomplish the mission of the workshop by taking what they learned back to their students.
“If one comes up to us and says, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about joining the Marine Corps. Do you know about it?’ and I can say, ‘Well, we spent a week at Parris Island,’” Taylor said. “We didn’t do exactly what you would be doing, but let me tell you what you’re going to go through.”
“There’s so much more to it.,” Miller said. “Getting below that surface level of people running around. Like in every movie, you see them running around shouting orders back at people and the guys screaming in somebody’s face. Once you get below that and you see the education that y’all do and go through and everything like that, it adds so much more to it.”
