Expert explains the signs and symptoms of heart disease

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 37 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.
That’s why Dr. David Sullivan sat down with us to help you better identify the symptoms of heart disease.
“Some of the symptoms that people may experience are shortness of breath or chest pains, both of which might occur when you’re walking or active or doing something,” said Sullivan.
Heart racing and skipping are also symptoms, along with feeling weak or dizzy or like you may pass out.
“Patients that think they may have a heart problem can start with their family doctor or primary care mid-level in most instances,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan said people with more serious heart issues will need to see a cardiologist.
“Risk factors that make a heart attack more likely include age, smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol,” said Sullivan.
According to the CDC, someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
Sullivan said he starts by looking at family history and a physical with an electrocardiogram, or EKG. He’ll then move to different types of tests to determine if the patient has heart disease or not.
