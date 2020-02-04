Active warrant for residential burglary suspect in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an ongoing residential burglary investigation.
25-year-old Cedrick Patton, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for residential burglary for an incident that took place on Jan. 6 in the 3300 block of West 7th Street.
If you have any information about Patton’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
