Active warrant for residential burglary suspect in Hattiesburg

By Renaldo Hopkins | February 4, 2020 at 6:51 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 6:51 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an ongoing residential burglary investigation.

25-year-old Cedrick Patton, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for residential burglary for an incident that took place on Jan. 6 in the 3300 block of West 7th Street.

If you have any information about Patton’s whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

