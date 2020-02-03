TEC to provide fiber optic internet to Jasper Co.

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Vossburg and Paulding communities are expecting to see faster internet in February.
Fiber optic provider TEC announced the expansion of its residential fiber network to Jasper County on January 31.
“We are thrilled to bring fast fiber internet to our neighbors in Vossburg and Paulding,” said Joey F. Garner, Executive Vice President for TEC. “TEC’s history began in Bay Springs, and for nearly one hundred years, we have been building and strengthening our communities by providing excellent voice and internet connections. We look forward to serving local communities with exceptional care and support.”
Gigabit speed internet will be available in early March for $69.95 per month to 111 residences in Jasper County along County Roads 50314, 3121, 3921, 50311, 5039, 5037, as well as U.S. Highway 503.
