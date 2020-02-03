The Oldest Lacrosse Team In The State

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Greyhounds lacrosse team is now in its thirteenth season, making it the oldest in the Magnolia state. Which means it holds a special place in the heart of the coast, but it also means a lot of travel.
“We do a lot of games in the New Orleans proper,” Ocean Springs Lacrosse Board President Michael Millwood said. “We’ve been as far as Lafayette, and as far east as Baldwin County, Alabama.”
Because of the lack of teams around the coast and the fact that the team is not affiliated with the high school, the Greyhounds play as a member of the Louisiana high school lacrosse league. But that’s all changing this season.
“This is the first year of the Mississippi State Lacrosse League, and we will have our first event next week in Hattiesburg," Millwood said. "Right now there are nine or ten teams, and we’re hoping the exposure we get from that will get the Gulfports and Biloxis and bigger schools like that to have a team.”
While growing the game may be a difficult task, Millwood says if you just give it a try, it should sell itself - just like it did for him, not too long ago.
“Five years ago, I didn’t know what lacrosse was. We moved down here from Birmingham, my son started playing and fell in love with it - I fell in love with it," he said. "Everybody I know that starts the game falls in love with the game. Ff we could get more teams on the coast - we have such giant schools. It’s the greatest game on the planet, it really is. And the oldest game in this country, and a lot of people don’t realize that.”
