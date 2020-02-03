2 hurt in Jones County crash involving log truck

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were rushed to a hospital when a log truck and SUV collided Monday afternoon in Jones County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 29 and Ovett Petal Road.
Luck said the log truck was headed south on Highway 29 and smashed into a tan Ford Explorer as it attempted to cross over the highway.
According to Luck, the driver of the SUV was airlifted from the scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Both people are expected to recover from their injuries.
Luck said all roadways in the area are open and crews are working to clear wreckage from the scene.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.