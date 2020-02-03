First Alert: Super Bowl Sunday forecast

Monday there is a 20 percent chance of showers late in the evening with highs at 75 and 46 for the low.
50 percent chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday as 75 will be the high and 58 for the Low.
On Wednesday there is a slight risk for Severe Weather as the chances for thunderstorms in the Pine Belt is at 80 percent. We will be monitoring the weather on that day and keep you informed.
Thursday, chance of showers are around 50 percent. The high of 58 and a Low of 53.
The weather will clear out on Friday and into the weekend. The high for Friday will be at 58 and the low will drop to 35.
For Saturday and Sunday, the highs will be in the 60s and lows in the mid-40s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.