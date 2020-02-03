First Alert: Cool this morning but we warm up big time later this afternoon

We’re starting off your morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures this evening will fall into the low 60s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area tomorrow, so grab your raincoat. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday. We’ll have to watch them closely as some of them could be on the strong side with gusty winds being the main threat. There is still a lot of uncertainties so keep checking back in. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the low 50s.
Rain will linger into Thursday for most of the day as cooler air moves into the area. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows in the mid 30s. The sun will return this weekend with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
