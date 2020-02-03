Family: ‘Thankful’ for final days before Ebbers’ death

My family and I continue to pray for everyone affected by the fall of WorldCom. My family and I are thankful for the time that we had to be with and care for Dad in his final days. We are especially grateful for the team that helped us secure his release, and particularly Graham Carner, our attorney. Finally, we will forever be thankful for the compassion and courage shown by Judge Valerie Caproni in releasing Dad to us. Dad ran in to the arms of Jesus tonight, surrounded by his loving family, and not chained to a hospital bed without anyone he knew in the room. We will always be grateful for that.