Family: ‘Thankful’ for final days before Ebbers’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bernie Ebbers died Sunday at the age of 78.
Ebbers was the former chief of telecoms company WorldCom, which was based in Mississippi before its collapse.
He was convicted of securities fraud and other charges for his role in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history in 2005.
Ebbers was released from prison in December amid failing health.
The Ebbers family released a statement thanking Judge Valerie Caproni, as they got to spend Bernie’s final days with him:
On behalf of the Ebbers family, I want to express our sincere gratitude to Judge Valerie Caproni for her truly compassionate decision to release Dad from prison in December. He was released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons on December 21, 2019. With great sadness, but still with gratitude, we announce that Dad died surrounded by his family on February 2, 2020.
When my sisters and I began our efforts to see our father released from prison, we watched as a 6’4”, 220-pound man continued to lose weight without explanation and his physical and mental condition deteriorated. In August 2019, our initial application for compassionate release was denied by the Bureau of Prisons. The US Attorney’s office in New York then opposed our Motion for compassionate release, stating that the BOP had the ability to care for Dad. However, the BOP had no diagnosis or treatment plan in place.
In October, Dad experienced a rapid decline and was transferred to a unit with 24-hour nursing care. We could get no answers from the medical staff. He was hospitalized multiple times in November and December, yet there was still no diagnosis or proactive treatment plan. When we arrived at the federal courthouse on December 18, we learned Dad had once again been admitted to the hospital. We were confident in our case, believing Dad’s situation was just what Congress had intended when they changed the compassionate release laws in the First Step Act.
I know many of the victims of WorldCom opposed Dad’s release. Many also wrote in support of release. Many stockholders and employees lost their investments in the fall of WorldCom. Many of our friends—and many in our family—did too. Thankfully, Judge Caproni agreed with us— keeping Dad in prison, especially in his unexplained and undiagnosed deteriorated condition, would not bring back anyone’s investments.
My family and I continue to pray for everyone affected by the fall of WorldCom. My family and I are thankful for the time that we had to be with and care for Dad in his final days. We are especially grateful for the team that helped us secure his release, and particularly Graham Carner, our attorney. Finally, we will forever be thankful for the compassion and courage shown by Judge Valerie Caproni in releasing Dad to us. Dad ran in to the arms of Jesus tonight, surrounded by his loving family, and not chained to a hospital bed without anyone he knew in the room. We will always be grateful for that.
We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time, and we covet your prayers. After we have had some time to grieve and heal, we intend to use this experience and our voice to advocate for those like Dad who are deserving of compassionate release to their families.
Ebbers had been in prison since 2006, serving a 25 year sentence.
