Ex-PRCC/USM star Moore shows up in Super Bowl

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore picked a “Super” time to record his first professional interception.
Moore, a former standout at Pearl River Community College and University of Southern Mississippi, pounced on a tipped pass from Kansas City chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV and returned it 7 yards.
Moore, who was credited with two passes defended including the interception, then sprinted to the corner of the end zone to celebrate with his 49ers teammates — with all the jubilation caught on FOX.
The interception was the second big play of the game for Moore, who knocked away a third-down pass in the red zone earlier in the game.
Moore was later whistled for a pass interference call in the end zone against Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. The 20-yard infraction set the Chiefs up at the 1-yard line, and Mahomes found Kelce on the very next play.
It was the first of three, fourth-quarter touchdowns that lifted the Chiefs to a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over the 49ers.
A second-year pro, Moore made 15 tackles with two passes defended during the regular season. The Quitman native appeared in all 16 games for San Francisco as a rookie in 2018, making 19 tackles with two passes defended and one forced fumble.
Moore was drafted as the 95th overall in the 2018 NFL draft after collecting 104 tackles in two seasons in Hattiesburg. He had five interceptions and 12 passes defended.
in 2015 as a sophomore at PRCC, Moore finished with 72 tackles and recorded eight pass breakups, an interception, two forced fumbles and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.
As a freshman in 2014, Moore was credited with 11 tackles and one interception. He went on to earn All-Mississippi Association Community and Junior Colleges’ honors.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.