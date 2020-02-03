Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi to release car tags to spread awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi is aiming to continue their efforts to better serve victims of child abuse by introducing new car tags to aid in spreading awareness.
CACM unveiled its specialty “I Protect Children” car tags in early 2019 to encourage the public to support them with their mission and will be available to the general public on Feb. 24, 2020.
“Child abuse isn’t just a child’s problem or a family’s problem,” said Tonya Rogillio, Deputy Commissioner of Child Welfare. “It is a community problem, and this car tag will be aware of a child who needs to be protected.”
In 2019, 6,196 children were seen at one of the 11 child advocacy centers connected to CACM, and of those children, 2,498 received medical exam referrals, 3,695 received forensic interviews and 1,783 either received counseling or were referred to counseling.
CACM also advocates for system improvements, key training opportunities for students and advocacy professionals, as well as educational support to the public.
You can ask for CACM’s “I Protect Children” tag whenever you go to renew your vehicle tag when they are released to the public. Pre-ordered tags can be picked up at your local tag office starting Feb. 3.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.