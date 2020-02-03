Carey baseball opens season with DH sweep

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Sloan Dieter and Jay Simpson turned in dominating pitching performances as William Carey University swept a season-opening doubleheader from Missouri Baptist University.
Dieter gave up two hits over six innings as the Crusaders claimed a 6-0 victory over the Spartans in the seven-inning game. Dieter (1-0) struck out eight and walked one.
Carey took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on third baseman Dawson Ivy’s single. The Crusaders put the game away with a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by second baseman Jay Johnston’s two-run double.
Center fielder Quartez Brown had two of the Crusaders’ six hits, scored a run and drove in a run.
Second baseman Hunter Hill hit a double
Josh Sieglitz (0-1) took the loss after allowing two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four, walked one.
In the seven-inning nightcap, Simpson allowed an earned run on five hits in six innings. Simpson (1-0) struck out nine and walked three.
The Spartans (0-2) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Carey (2-0), which banged out 14 hits, cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first, took a 4-2 lead in the second and added four more runs in the third to push the lead to 8-2.
Brown posted three more hits, a double and two singles, and scored three runs.
Shortstop Jordan Szush smacked a triple and single and scored twice, while right fielder Blake Freeman added a double and single while driving in three runs.
Dieter swatted two doubles as designated hitter in the second game, while left fielder R. J. Stinson hit a double and single.
Missouri Baptist center fielder Ashanti Ross and third baseman Trey Steffler each had two hits apiece and scored a run. Steffler also walked twice.
Austin Worrell (0-1) allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in two innings. Worrell struck out two and walked two.
The teams will wrap up the four-game series with a Monday doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. at Milton Wheeler Field.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.