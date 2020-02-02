USM snatches back victory in overtime

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi saw a nine-point lead slip away in the final few minutes of Saturday’s Conference USA men’s basketball game with the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
But the Golden Eagles pulled away in the latter stages of overtime to claim a 74-68 victory over the 49ers before a buoyant crowd at Reed Green Coliseum.
The Golden Eagles (7-16, 3-7 C-USA) snapped a two-game losing streak by winning the back end of a two-game homestand. Charlotte (12-9, 6-4) fell to 2-8 on the road.
USM led 60-51 with 2 minutes to play in regulation, but saw UNCC go on a 15-6 to close regulation.
Guard Drew Edwards, who led the 49ers with 16 points and nine rebounds, hit a 3-pointer out of the corner to tie the score 66-66.
The teams struggled to find the range during the 5-minute extra period, going scoreless through the first 2 minutes, 51 seconds.
But after USM swapped a Leonard Howard-Baker basket against two UNCC free throws for a 68-68 tie, the Golden Eagles outscored the 49ers 6-0 in the final stretch of overtime.
Harper-Baker finished two points shy of a triple-double, finishing with eight points and career highs of 16 rebounds and 10 assists.
LaDavius Draine put up his second consecutive 20-point game, finishing with 21 points and five rebounds. Tyler Stevenson posted his second consecutive double-double and fourth of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Artur Konontsuk, who went scoreless against Old Dominion University Thursday night, had 15 points and five rebounds Saturday. Gabe Watson was the fourth Golden Eagle in double figures with 16 points.
Jordan Shepherd had 14 points and seven assists for UNCC, and Malik Martin added 13.
USM takes to the road for C-USA double-dip, starting with a stop Thursday in Huntington, W.Va., for a 6 p.m. meeting with Marshall University.
