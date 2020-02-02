11th-ranked Lady Bobcats wins 8th in a row

From Jones College Sports Information
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WDAM) – Sophomore forwards LaMiracle Sims and Daja Woodard were nearly unstoppable recently for the 11th-ranked Jones College women’s basketball team.
Sims had 21 points and 22 rebounds and Woodard had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bobcats past Meridian Community College, 74-62, at Graham Gymnasium.
Sims had 12 offensive rebounds.
The Bobcats (14-2, 8-0 MACJC South Division) rallied from a 12-point, first-quarter deficit as they won their eighth consecutive game.
Jones began to close the gap in the second quarter and pulled within 32-28 at halftime when Sims hit a jumper with 49 seconds showing.
The Bobcats took their first lead at 38-37 with 6:22 left in the third quarter on a jump shot by sophomore guard Jatyjia Jones. A free throw by Woodard at 2:45 of the third quarter would give the Bobcats the lead for good at 44-43.
Jones would hold a 52-46 lead entering the final period.
Jones would take its largest lead, 72-57, with 2:02 left in the game on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Keyara Jones.
Sophomore guard Destiny Haymer added 13 points for the Bobcats. Sophomore guard Chyna Allen had six assists and Jatyjia Jones added six rebounds.
The Bobcats were 27-of-76 from the floor (2-of-14 from 3-point range) for 36 percent. Jones was 18-of-28 from the free throw line.
The Bobcats held a 62-41 edge in rebounds.
The Eagles (6-11, 3-5) got 22 points from freshman guard Sidney Sims and sophomore guard LaChrisha Williams added 17.
Jones will host Hinds Community College (2-13, 0-8) at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
