PRCC gains 65-51 victory over Copiah-Lincoln

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore guard Alanna Smith scored a game-high 20 points to lead Pearl River Community College past Copiah-Lincoln Community College, 65-51, at Marvin R. White Coliseum.
The win provided a measure of revenge, after the Lady Wolves not only defeated the Lady Wildcats earlier this season but eliminated PRCC from Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ playoff consideration in 2018-19.
With a pair of wins this week, PRCC (11-6, 4-4 MACJC South Division), the Lady Wildcats rebounded from a one-point loss to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and a three-point defeat at the hands of Southwest Mississippi Community College the previous week.
PRCC held a 31-21 halftime lead, then started the second half with 9-3 scoring burst that pushed the Lady Wildcats ahead 40-23. By the end of the third quarter, PRCC had grown to 51-31.
Smith, who had a team-high five assists, added four rebounds and two steals.
Sophomore guard Mychala Linzy finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals, while sophomore forward Olivia Mosely added eight points and a team-best nine rebounds.
Copiah-Lincoln (9-8, 3-5) got 15 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore forward Camyrn Davis, 11 points and three rebounds from Tamara Riley and eight points and eight rebounds from sophomore forward Sha’quandra Carter.
The Lady Wildcats will visit East Central Community College at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
