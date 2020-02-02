PRCC celebrates eighth consecutive semester of enrollment growth

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College celebrated after enrollment reports showed the school’s eighth consecutive semester of enrollment growth.
PRCC is up 9.5 percent in head count and up 7.5 percent in credit hours according to the 10th day enrollment report done by the Mississippi Community College Board.
Pearl River President Dr. Adam Breerwood recognizes those who made contributions to what PRCC was able to accomplish.
“Our continued growth is a testament to the exceptional work for our Board of Trustees, faculty and staff,” said Breerwood. “All of those individuals are committed to providing affordable and accessible higher education opportunities to those we serve. This record-breaking growth serves as justification that we are answering the needs of our surrounding communities. With several new building projects on the horizon and plans for additional programs and services, I think our best days are still ahead of us.”
Administrators credit PRCC’S enrollment growth to the efforts of individuals at all three Pearl River locations and their work to support and encourage students.
Vice President for Poplarville Campus and Instruction Dr. Martha Lou Smith talks about the teamwork PRCC shows when they work towards the development of the students.
“As a person who monitors enrollment numbers for the institution daily, I have realized that growth is a result of everyone working together for the good of the student,” said Smith. “While I watch the concrete numbers change, I also see the intangibles that transform as the numbers change. When everyone is working together with an end goal of student success then good things happen.”
Increase of student orientation and support along the way has led to student retention through the removal of previous roadblocks in their education.
“Enrollment being up eight consecutive semesters is exciting and rewarding for the college,” said Associate Vice President for Student Success/QEP Dr. Amy Townsend. “I believe this is largely reflective of the collaborative relationship between so many departments as we onboard students through targeted touch points then come alongside students as they reach their academic goals. We are all ambassadors of the college.”
Building projects across all locations and increased technology are some of the advancements that help PRCC earn this recent milestone as they continue to grow and adapt to the growing demand for quality education while still keeping the institution accessible, affordable and efficient.
