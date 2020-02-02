No. 3 PRCC stays unbeaten by beating Co-Lin, 80-57

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Third-ranked Pearl River Community College spotted Copiah-Lincoln Community College an early lead before storming to an 80-57 win recently at Marvin R. White Coliseum.
PRCC (16-0, 8-0 MACJC South Division) erased a 15-14 deficit with six, consecutive free throws, two by freshman guard Jariyon Wilkens and four more by twin, Jaronn.
It was a lead the Wildcats never would relinquish.
PRCC closed out the first half on a 16-5 run to grab a 42-30 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats then scored 10 of the first 14 points of the third quarter, giving them a 52-34 edge.
Sophomore forward Isaiah Moore, a St. John’s University commitment, scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Jamarcus Jones added 14 points, and sophomore guard Tae Hardy had 12 points.
Co-Lin (6-11, 1-7) got 12 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots from sophomore forward Cameron Woodall. Sophomore guards Lance Madison and Dajon Whitworth each scored 10 points, with Madison also grabbing five rebounds.
The Wildcats will travel to East Central Community College (7-10, 2-6) for a 7:30 p.m. Thursday tipoff.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.