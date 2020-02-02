Murder investigation underway in Lamar Co. after shooting Saturday night

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff Office is searching for a suspect involved in a possible murder that happened late Saturday night.
Deputies received a call about a shooting around 11:49 p.m. and found the victim laying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to the head on the 200 block of Ray Bridge Drive in Lamar County.
Lamar County Corner Cody Creel has identified the victim to be 28-year-old Samuel Henry Lee of Hattiesburg.
Lee was transported to the Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg then later moved to Forrest General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Lee’s body has been sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Jackson for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you or anyone have any information involving the case, please contact LCSO at (601) 794-1005.
