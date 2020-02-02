First Alert: Clear skies for the night before the Big Game

Tonight, mostly clear conditions as the low is at 55.
Sunday’s high will be at 58 and a low of 38 as we it will be mostly sunny with no rain chances.
Monday there is a 10 percent chance of rain in the forecast as the high will be at 70 and the low at 45.
There is a 60 percent chance for thunderstorms Tuesday evening as the high will be at 72 and low at 58.
Wednesday is a Severe Weather day for the Pine Belt for there is a 70 percent chance for thunderstorms. The high will be at 71 as the low will drop to 62.
There is a 50 percent chance for thunderstorms early Thursday morning with the highs at 58 and low at 53.
Friday is set to be clear with 59 as the high and 39 for the low, and Saturday will be clear with 62 for the high and 39 for the low.
