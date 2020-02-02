Bobcats use strong second half to get past Meridian

From Jones College Sports Information
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WDAM) – A strong second-half effort boosted Jones College to its third consecutive win recently at Graham Gymnasium.
Leading 39-33 at halftime, the Bobcats (13-3, 5-3 MACJC South Division), outscored Meridian 49-23 in the second half en route to an 88-56 victory over the Eagles (7-10, 2-5).
Sophomore guard SharDarrion Allen posted his eighth “double-double” of the season with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Casey Smith Jr. had 13 points and five assists and freshman guard Tradavis Thompson added 11 points.
Sophomore guard Kenneth Rogers and sophomore forward Kevin Charles each had five rebounds to lead the Bobcats. Rogers and sophomore guard Sai Fisher each had four assists.
Jones never trailed in the contest.
The Bobcats hit 37-of-63 from the field (4-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc) for 59 percent. The Bobcats were 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Jones outrebounded the Eagles, 39-29. The Bobcats also had 21 assists.
Sophomore guard Alvarez Powell topped Meridian with 18 points and freshman guard Justin Brown added 10.
The Bobcats will host Hinds Community College (9-6, 4-4) at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
