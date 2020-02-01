WCU School of Education earns an “A”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) had good news for the undergraduate teacher preparation program in reading at William Carey University this past week.
The NCTQ 2020 Teacher Prep Review awarded WCU with an “A” in preparing education majors to teach reading to K-6 elementary school students on Jan. 27.
Kate Walsh, President of NCTQ, speaks on acknowledging the work WCU School of Education have been doing this past year.
“We are happy to recognize the strong preparation in reading that your undergraduate program provides to elementary teacher candidates,” said Walsh.
Teacher Prep Review’s assessment team surveys early reading sources, topics to be covered in the courses, assignments, practice opportunities, test and quality of textbooks, as well as look for measures that allow striving teachers to prove their knowledge of the five key components of the science of reading: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
Dean of WCU School of Education, Dr. Ben Burnett, expressed his gratitude for the department for being award with the recent accomplishment.
“As a longtime educator in the state of Mississippi, I am proud of the gains we have made as a state in the area of literacy,” said Bennett.
Along with WCU School of Education being recognized for their accomplishment, Mississippi was ranked number one after being the only state to see a significant gain in student reading scores on the 2019 Nation’s Report Card by NCTQ for the average score achieved by its program.
WCU is a part of eight of the state’s 12 teacher preparation programs in early reading to earn an “A” ranking.
