PRVEPA recognized for scholarship program

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association was honored by The Pinebelt Foundation for its members’ contributions to area students through its Round Up for Education scholarship program.
Since 2012, PRVEPA has helped nearly 1,500 student scholars in the 12 counties it services. In that time, more than $1.3 million dollars have been raised.
In 2019, a total of $107,000 was given to 214 students from 30 area high schools. Those students attended 12 community colleges in Mississippi.
Members of PRVEPA round up their bills to the nearest dollar to contribute to the scholarship program. The money goes into the foundation for members, their spouses and/or children that are or will attend a Mississippi community college. In addition to the scholarships, the company puts money into an endowment to ensure the future of the program.
“Historically electric cooperatives have not only provided electric service to rural areas but have also worked to improve the quality of life for the members and the communities they live in,” said PRVEPA General Manager Randy Wallace. “Pearl River Valley Electric believes that education is the bedrock for improving the future for everyone in south Mississippi.”
Scholarship applications are available for students who will be attending any Mississippi community college as freshmen in the fall. Applications are available at PVEPA offices and online at www.PRVEPA.com. Applications are due by Aug. 07, 2020.
