Petal pastor recognized with leadership award

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local pastor is being honored for his work and dedication to his community.
Petal First Baptist Church Pastor Brad Eubank was recently awarded the 2019 Bobby Runnels Leadership Award for community service in the City of Petal.
Eubank gives us a look at what's being done through a local ministry to change hundreds of lives every single day. It's an organization working to make a big impact on the local level.
Welcome to a room of opportunity, where critical needs for children are met.
"We have our uniform ministry we do all year long. Specifically, we target the end of July right before school starts back. We partner with the Petal School District, the Center for Families and Children and Excel by 5 to host a yearly health fair and resource fair here on our campus that serves hundreds of kids and their families,” said Eubank. “They are able to get resources as well as all kinds of screenings and information that serves them. So, it's a great collaboration in our city that we get to partner with them to help get them the things they need with shoes, backpacks, socks, underwear, uniforms to make sure our kids can feel as successful as they possibly can before they start school."
Eubank said the yearly mission is only possible with the help from countless volunteers and supporters. It takes work all throughout the calendar year to make the program succeed. As the ministry has grown throughout the years, expansion is inevitable.
"So, we've decided to start a 501c3 non-profit and we called it First Bridge," said Eubank.
First bridge houses all the ministries and mission opportunities the church is involved in locally.
"It gave us the opportunity, by being a 501c3, to apply for grants, and for people who want to give towards specifically that program, they can give, and it's tax deductible,” said Eubank. “So, it allows us to go further and farther and hopefully have a greater impact in Petal and beyond."
Through volunteer work, last year alone the mission helped more than 500 area kids and their families. Eubank said future plans for First Bridge will reach even more homes.
"In the coming years, at some point we will add what we will call a First Bridge Center. It will house, hopefully, a medical clinic, dental clinic, all of these uniforms in our ministry,” said Eubank.
Eubank said these resources are desperately needed in the community.
"You know, it's a blessing to be a part of. There are so many great people in our community and also here in our church," said Eubank.
While the shelves of school uniforms look full, Eubank said there is a great need for certain sizes. To learn more about the need and how you can help, visit firstbridgepetal.org.
