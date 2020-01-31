New rep resigns, saying she had to choose service or pension

Jackson, Miss. (AP) - A new Mississippi lawmaker is stepping down less than a month after taking office.
Republican Rep. Ramona Blackledge of Laurel says her resignation takes effect Friday.
She says Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn is blocking her and other retired public employees from collecting state government pensions while serving in the House.
Blackledge says that’s an unfair financial burden after she worked 40 years to earn a pension. Mississippi’s former attorney general, Jim Hood, said in a legal opinion that government retirees could be compensated while serving in the Legislature.
Gunn is an attorney, and he says he disagrees with Hood’s interpretation of law.
