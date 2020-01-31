Mega Millions, Powerball tickets bring in $500K of sales on first day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mega Millions and Powerball debuts in Mississippi were a hit.
The first tickets went on sale Thursday morning, across more than 1,500 retailers in the state.
Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen said more than $500,000 worth of Powerball and Mega Millions tickets were sold on the first day.
"This is slightly over double of what we expected for jackpots at the current levels. Mississippians sent a resounding message that they were glad both games are here,” Shaheen said.
The first Powerball drawing for Mississippi will be Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. The jackpot is down to $40 million after a recent jackpot winner.
The first Mega Millions drawing for Mississippi is Friday night at 10 p.m. That jackpot is up to $155 million. Check back on WLBT.com for results.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.