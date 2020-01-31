Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups and women from Alaska and Louisiana are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, asking a federal court to make the agency set new rules for use of oil spill dispersants. The lawsuit filed Thursday also asks the federal court in Washington, D.C., to rule that the agency has violated federal law by dragging its heels. The group notified EPA in March and again in September that it would sue if rules were not completed within 60 days. Proposed rules were made public in 2015, and EPA received 81,000 comments about them. The lawsuit says the agency didn’t move beyond that.