$10K reward offered for info on Jones County gun store burglary

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects who burglarized a Jones County gun store earlier this month.
The New Orleans Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is contributing $5,000 while the National Shooting Sports Foundation matched the reward.
The burglary happened on around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the 84 West Express LLC on Highway 84 West in Ellisville, according to the ATF.
Surveillance video shows a suspect enter the store after breaking a lock, while a driver in a blue car waits outside the store. Owners of the store said the suspect stole 10 handguns and two shotguns before leaving in the car.
The investigation is being conducted by the ATF Gulfport Field Office and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477, the Gulfport Field Office at 228-575-6501 or the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.
